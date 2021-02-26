Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Tunisia : 2020 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Tunisia

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Middle East and Central Asia Dept.

Publication Date:

February 26, 2021

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The pandemic aggravated Tunisia’s long-standing vulnerabilities stemming from persistent fiscal and external imbalances, rising debt, and contingent liabilities from inefficient state-owned enterprises. The crisis is expected to induce the largest contraction in real GDP since independence. The authorities’ targeted response together with higher outlays on wages widened the fiscal deficit. A second Covid-19 wave is underway. The authorities are securing 500,000 doses to start a first campaign of vaccinations in February and are aiming to secure more doses to vaccinate half of the population starting in April–May. Staff expects GDP growth to rebound modestly in 2021, but it could take years before activity returns to pre-crisis levels, especially if large imbalances were not addressed and key reforms delayed. Downside risks dominate and recent protests highlight the level of social tensions, aggravated by Covid-19 restrictions, and particularly among the youth.

Series:

Country Report No. 2021/044

Frequency:

regular

English

Publication Date:

February 26, 2021

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513570600/1934-7685

Stock No:

1TUNEA2021001

Format:

Paper

Pages:

97

