USA BMX Freestyle Leading the Way for Young Riders to Progress in the Sport with 2021 BMX Amateur Series

Largest BMX Organization Announces 2021 BMX Park Amateur Series Schedule; Ten Digital Competitions, Six LIVE Events, a Grand Final

/EIN News/ -- Tulsa, Okla., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA BMX - the largest BMX racing organization in North America - announced today the 2021 schedule for the USA BMX Freestyle Amateur Series that will include both digital and live competitions. USA BMX Freestyle first announced the amateur series last July. With a condensed season, the organization successfully held a digital competition culminating with a live National Championships held in December 2020 at Camp Woodward in Pennsylvania.

Amateur riders from across the USA are invited to submit a 30-45-second video through USA BMX Freestyle Instagram using any indoor or outdoor park of their preference for their State (Digital) event competition run. Classes for male and female riders will include: 10 and Under Women, 10 and Under Men, 11-14 Women, 11-14 Men, 15+ Women, 15+ Men, Masters Men (Age 40+), Expert (Open). Each age class will have both a State year-end ranking and a National year-end ranking comprised of points earned from State (Digital), National and Grand Final events. USABMX Freestyle memberships, event entry details, and video submission rules are available through ww.USABMXF.com.

"After a successful launch of the amateur series late last year, we are thrilled to not only announce a 2021 schedule, but we are excited to see the member and entry numbers continue to grow," said USA BMX Freestyle president Shane Fernandez. "This is what we wanted for Freestyle - create a pathway for young riders to progress in the sport. We wouldn't be able to do it without the support of the BMX industry and influencers who are just as passionate as our organization to grow future stars of BMX Freestyle."

The USA BMX Freestyle 2021 schedule will consist of:

-10 State Level (Digital) Competitions. Membership and Entry Fee are required

-Six National Level (LIVE) Competitions. Membership and Pre-Registration are required.

-One Grand Final (LIVE) Competition. Membership and Pre-Registration are required.

Round 1 Tucson, AZ April 23-25

Round 2 Woodward East, PA May 21-23

Round 3 Woodward West, CA. May 28-31

Round 4 TBA Aug 6-8

Round 5 Woodward East, PA Sept 3-5

Grand Final Woodward West, CA Oct 7-10

