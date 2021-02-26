Catch fish for the future--S. Fork Clearwater river steelhead broodstock collection update

Brood collection has started to pick up but we need 252 breeding pairs from the South Fork Clearwater River. So far, with the help of over 130 anglers, we have tubed 49 steelhead and sent 41 of those to the hatchery (26 females and 15 males).

We still need anglers' help to collect ~226 breeding pairs. Water levels on the South Fork Clearwater River have increased to 1,000 cfs since Feb 22-23 and have been steadily dropping. Generally, this rise and fall of water levels draws fish in from the main river and we see relatively good fishing with the declining water levels. In fact, since Feb 23, 62 PIT tagged steelhead have moved into the South Fork Clearwater River. The river downstream from Harpster is clearing up and water conditions are relatively clear above Harpster. Anglers are now catching fish upstream of Harpster now. Remember, we cannot meet our goal of ~252 breeding pairs without the help of anglers like yourself. So, if you decide to give fishing on the South Fork Clearwater River a try this weekend, come help us collect some quality steelhead broodstock!