Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 743 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,167 in the last 365 days.

Clearwater region waters to be stocked with trout in March

Idaho Fish and Game staff will be stocking catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) rainbow trout at four Clearwater region locations this March. This will be the first load of hatchery fish making their way into Clearwater region waters during 2021 with thousands more hatchery fish scheduled to be stocked throughout the region this spring as conditions allow.

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions; dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.

You just read:

Clearwater region waters to be stocked with trout in March

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.