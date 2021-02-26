Clearwater region waters to be stocked with trout in March

Idaho Fish and Game staff will be stocking catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) rainbow trout at four Clearwater region locations this March. This will be the first load of hatchery fish making their way into Clearwater region waters during 2021 with thousands more hatchery fish scheduled to be stocked throughout the region this spring as conditions allow.

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions; dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.