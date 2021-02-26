PSD NEWS RELEASE: SENATE CONFIRMS GOVERNOR’S SELECTION TO HAWAII PAROLING AUTHORITY BOARD

Newsroom Posted on Feb 26, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii State Senate confirmed Governor David Ige’s appointee, Gene DeMello Jr., to serve on the Hawaii Paroling Authority (HPA) board for a term of four (4) years, which expires June 30, 2024. On Monday, March 1, DeMello will be sworn in and will take over the seat currently occupied by outgoing HPA board member Fituina Tua. Tua’s term ends Friday, February 26, 2021.

The five-person authority is an independent quasi-judicial body, which, for administrative purposes only, is attached to the Department of Public Safety (PSD).

Gene DeMello began his career in reentry by working at a local halfway house facilitating reentry services to state and federal inmates making their transition into the community. Following his work in the private sector, DeMello worked as a parole officer in HPA’s Intensive Supervision Section. Later, DeMello was appointed a U.S. Probation Officer for the Federal Judiciary District of Hawaii. DeMello was involved with putting evidence-based practices into operation and using research-supported strategies to reduce recidivism and facilitate reentry services. In his federal career he worked as a probation officer, supervisor, and assistant deputy chief, before retiring in June 2020 after 28 years of service.

DeMello was born and raised on the island of O’ahu. He is a graduate of Saint Louis High School and the University of Portland with a Bachelor of Science degree in Society and Justice.

Toni Schwartz Public Information Officer Hawaii Department of Public Safety Office: 808-587-1358 Cell: 808-683-5507 [email protected] http://hawaii.gov/psd/ Facebook: www.Facebook.com/HawaiiPSD Twitter: www.Twitter.com/HawaiiPSD