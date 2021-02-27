HDOT NEWS RELEASE: KUHIO HIGHWAY CONTRAFLOW RESUMES REGULAR MONDAY THRU FRIDAY HOURS

Newsroom Posted on Feb 26, 2021 in Latest News

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) will resume regular Monday thru Friday hours for the Kuhio Highway Contraflow on Monday, March 1, 2021. Hours of operation for the southbound contraflow between the Kapaa Temporary Bypass Road and Kapule Highway are:

Weekdays, Monday – Friday

4:15 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Modified hours due to lower COVID volumes were in place since the contraflow lane reopened on May 11, 2021. HDOT will continue to monitor traffic volumes and adjust as needed. There will be no Saturday contraflow operations at this time.

Those interested in receiving notice of scheduled lane closures and other public notices from HDOT can sign up at https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new