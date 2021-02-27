HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Feb. 26, 2021

Department of Health:

State Laboratory Finds New Variant

DOH’s State Laboratories Division (SLD) confirms the presence of a new COVID variant in Hawai‘i. The P.2 variant, which contains the E484K mutation, was identified through surveillance testing conducted on O‘ahu. While the implications of this additional strain are unknown at this time, the P.2 variant is closely watched because two individuals in Brazil who were previously infected with COVID were reinfected with the P.2 variant.

It is unclear whether this variant is more resistant to vaccines and antibodies gained through previous COVID infection.

“New case counts are down from a month ago, but these variants remind us to remain vigilant,” said State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char. “The more the virus is able to infect people, the more opportunity it has to mutate, so it behooves us to prevent infections. We all know that is done by wearing masks, maintaining physical distance, avoiding large gatherings, and getting vaccinated when it is our turn.”

While the P.2 variant is still being studied, people previously vaccinated or previously infected are not expected to become seriously ill if infected with the P.2 variant. The P.2 variant is thought to have originated in Brazil. It has been found in several mainland states and Europe.

The P.2 variant has thus far been detected in one individual who lives on O‘ahu. “That individual recently traveled to the U.S. mainland,” said Acting State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble. “That person is in isolation and known close contacts are in quarantine.”

Get more details here:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/department-of-health-state-laboratory-finds-new-variant/

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

Daily and Weekly Preliminary Vaccine Administration Updates

The charts below will be included in the Daily News Digest, Monday-Friday.

44 New COVID-19 Cases and Two Additional Deaths

DOH reports 44 new cases of coronavirus and two additional deaths today.

Oʻahu

1 man, 60-69 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

Maui

1 man, 60-69 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

This report includes cases up until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Feb. 24, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 24 21,892 Hawai‘i 2 2,237 Maui 15 2,121 Kaua‘i 1 183 Moloka‘i 0 27 Lānaʻi 0 108 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 2 831 Total Cases 44 27,399++ Deaths 2 437

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on 2/25/21 – Hawai‘i-2, Maui 9, O‘ahu-23, Kauaʻi-0

++As a result of updated information, 1 case on O‘ahu was recategorized to Hawai’i. Two cases on O’ahu and one case on Hawai‘i were removed from the counts.

Department of Public Safety :

Statewide Inmate Testing Continues

COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. The Maui Community Correctional Center received 83 inmate test results. Of that number, 19 were positive and 64 were negative. There were also 11 inmate recoveries reported. The total active positive inmate cases stand at 34. All other correctional facility inmate populations remain clear of the virus. The O‘ahu Community Correctional Center reported 14 negative inmate results. Halawa Correctional Facility received one (1) negative inmate test result and two (2) negative staff results. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19:

http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

12,398 Passengers Arrive on Thursday

Yesterday, a total of 12,398 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 7,417 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,250 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

