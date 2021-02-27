Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DLNR NEWS RELEASE: LAND BOARD RECEIVES UPDATE ON POHOIKI BOAT RAMP RESTORATION OPTIONS

Posted on Feb 26, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

(HONOLULU) – Restoration of a widely-used boat ramp at Pohoiki Bay, in the Puna District of Hawai‘i island, blocked by new sand during the 2018 Puna lava eruption is estimated to take

between nine months and six or more years, and cost between $2.5 and $28 million, the State Land of Board and Natural Resources heard during a briefing today.

Finn McCall, engineer for the DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR)

presented three options for reopening the ramp. The fastest is also the least costly, though less permanent.

Excavation and Dredging

  • Removal of apx. 15,000 cubic yards of sand by dredging or excavation 
  • Placement of sand back on the beach 
  • Estimated construction cost of $2.5 million 
  • Construction timeline: approximately 9 months 

 Entrance Channel Improvements 

  • Follow-up to dredging and excavation 
  • Installation of permanent structures to protect entrance channel 
  • New swim area 
  • Estimated construction cost of $6 million 

Construction timeline: 2-3 years 

New Boat Ramp Facility 

  • New ramp on new lava flow on the north side of the bay
  • Construction of new breakwater, boat ramp, loading dock, trailer turn around & parking area
  • Estimated construction cost: $28 million

Construction timeline: 5-6 years +

All of the options require varying levels of regulatory environmental review and all are  dependent on funding. DOBOR plans to apply for a funding match from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which might contribute 75% of the construction cost.

Today’s presentation was for informational purposes only; the Land Board did not take any action.

# # #

 RESOURCES (All images/video Courtesy: DLNR unless otherwise noted)

HD video – Board of Land and Natural Resources, Pohoiki presentation (Feb. 26, 2020): https://vimeo.com/517316639 

HD video – Pohoiki Bay aerials (Courtesy: Dane DuPont/Hawaii Tracker)

https://www.dropbox.com/s/6ohg6e4jg1fuq7a/DLNR%20Pohoiki%20Comp.mp4?dl=0

Photographs – Board of Land and Natural Resources, Pohoiki presentation (Feb. 26, 2020)

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/e46bvs7l2qug08q/AACWxe42ea360KNQZFMFjmZpa?dl=0 

Media Contact: 

Dan Dennison

Senior Communications Manager

(808) 587-0396

[email protected] 

