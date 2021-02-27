DLNR NEWS RELEASE: LAND BOARD RECEIVES UPDATE ON POHOIKI BOAT RAMP RESTORATION OPTIONS

Newsroom Posted on Feb 26, 2021 in Latest News

(HONOLULU) – Restoration of a widely-used boat ramp at Pohoiki Bay, in the Puna District of Hawai‘i island, blocked by new sand during the 2018 Puna lava eruption is estimated to take

between nine months and six or more years, and cost between $2.5 and $28 million, the State Land of Board and Natural Resources heard during a briefing today.

Finn McCall, engineer for the DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR)

presented three options for reopening the ramp. The fastest is also the least costly, though less permanent.

Excavation and Dredging

Removal of apx. 15,000 cubic yards of sand by dredging or excavation

Placement of sand back on the beach

Estimated construction cost of $2.5 million

Construction timeline: approximately 9 months

Entrance Channel I mprovements

Follow-up to dredging and excavation

Installation of permanent structures to protect entrance channel

New swim area

Estimated construction cost of $6 million

Construction timeline: 2-3 years

New Boat Ramp Facility

New ramp on new lava flow on the north side of the bay

Construction of new breakwater, boat ramp, loading dock, trailer turn around & parking area

Estimated construction cost: $28 million

Construction timeline: 5-6 years +

All of the options require varying levels of regulatory environmental review and all are dependent on funding. DOBOR plans to apply for a funding match from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which might contribute 75% of the construction cost.

Today’s presentation was for informational purposes only; the Land Board did not take any action.

