OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR – NEWS RELEASE – GOVERNOR IGE ENGAGES WITH PRESIDENT BIDEN, TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY PETE BUTTIGIEG AT VIRTUAL NGA MEETING

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige participated in the National Governors’ Association’s virtual Winter Meeting this week, to discuss efforts to end the COVID-19 public health crisis and debate ways to ensure a strong and equitable economic recovery.

The NGA meeting yesterday included conversations between President Joe Biden, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and participating governors, as the governors continue to work with the Biden administration on bipartisan responses to the pandemic – including ongoing efforts to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to every state and territory.

The governors also discussed the expansion of access to broadband for underserved communities and emphasized infrastructure as a critical and urgent priority that will contribute to the recovery of their states’ economies.

“I’m encouraged by the administration’s pledge to fight for infrastructure improvements that will make our communities more resilient and aid our economic recovery moving forward,” said Gov. Ige.

The NGA’s winter meeting was a one-day virtual event this year.

###

Media Contacts:

Jodi Leong

Deputy Communications Director/Press Secretary

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0043

[email protected]

 

Cindy McMillan

Communications Director

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0012

[email protected]

