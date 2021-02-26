Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 744 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,168 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Lujan Grisham issues statement on sudden death of Las Cruces superintendent Trujillo

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday issued the following statement upon learning of the sudden death of Las Cruces Public Schools superintendent Karen Trujillo, who served as secretary of the Public Education Department in 2019 and worked for more than two decades in New Mexico education:

“This is an incredibly painful and shocking loss for Southern New Mexico, for Las Cruces Public Schools and for our public education community statewide. I am stunned and saddened almost beyond words. Dr. Trujillo was, above all else, committed to New Mexico students, and she made a significant impact on the young women and men she taught, counseled and led for decades across different roles. She began her teaching career in Las Cruces almost 30 years ago, and her classroom experience informed her later administrative and advocacy leadership roles, and I know so many are proud to have known her as a colleague and friend. She leaves behind an unfinished legacy of credible service in New Mexico public education. The suddenness of her loss is a reminder, for all of us, to make as much meaning out of each day as we can. My prayers are with her loved ones, with her family and friends and the many students and educators and parents whose lives she touched.”

You just read:

Gov. Lujan Grisham issues statement on sudden death of Las Cruces superintendent Trujillo

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.