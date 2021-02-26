Joe Kelly Joins the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office

Joe Kelly

Attorney General Doug Peterson is pleased to announce that Joe Kelly is joining the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office. Kelly will serve as Chief of the Criminal Bureau in the Attorney General’s Office. His leadership role will provide oversight and direction for all criminal prosecutorial and appellate responsibilities.

Most recently, Joe Kelly served as the United States Attorney for the District of Nebraska from 2018 to 2021. Kelly has also served in the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office as the Lancaster County Attorney from 2011 to 2018. Before that, he served as Chief Deputy County Attorney and as a Deputy County Attorney.

From 1987 to 1990, Kelly was an associate with Berniger, Berg and Diver PC in Colorado Springs.

The Nebraska Department of Justice prosecutes criminal violations throughout the state, including homicide, robbery, sexual assault, and child abuse.

Attorney General Peterson states, “Joe’s years of experience as a criminal prosecutor will be a tremendous asset to the Nebraska Department of Justice and the citizens of Nebraska.”