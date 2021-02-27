Black College Expo™️ featured on "CBS This Morning" with Gayle King is Virtual for Atlanta/Miami students
Annual Black College Expo™ Virtual College Fair Coming to Atlanta/Miami
NCRF changes the lives of students of color and those from low-income communities overcome barriers to entering college.”UNITED STATES, February 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic safeguard restrictions, Black College Expo produced by National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) will be hosted LIVE virtually on Saturday, March 5, 2021 from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. EST. The Virtual Black College Expo is an ONLINE Experience for students to gain access to colleges as it highlights Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), public and private colleges and universities and other educational certificate programs.
— NCRF Founder and Executive Director, Dr. Theresa Price
Students can get ACCEPTED on the spot, get their college application FEES Waived and receive SCHOLARSHIPS. This event will help high school seniors and college transfer students looking to transfer to a four-year college. In addition to getting connected to college recruiters, students will have access to informative seminars and workshops. The Virtual Black College Expo is open to students, educators, and parents of all backgrounds.
This event is sponsored by Comerica Bank, U.S. Army and powered by National College Resources Foundation, NCRF TV Network, Foundation Clothing, and HBCUStartups.
Success story of Dr. Lorin Crawford, alumnus of the NCRF/BCE programs, view video here:
About the Black College Expo
Black College Expo™ (BCE) is a trademark program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501c3 non-profit organization that functions daily as a full service student outreach program in various schools. BCE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF's mission is to curtail high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at risk, low resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement workforce and economic disparities with the goal to end racism and racial inequalities.
For additional information, sponsorship/partnership opportunities visit www.thecollegeexpo.org
