Meeting Notice: Maryland Horse Industry Board to Meet on March 10 via Teleconference

February 26, 2021

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Horse Industry Board will meet on Wednesday, March 10 at 10 a.m. via teleconference. The meeting will include current information and discussion concerning horse board initiatives, updates from board members, and reports from stable inspectors.

Those interested in attending should contact Anne Litz at anne.litz@maryland.gov or (910) 398-7932 for call-in information.

# # #

Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Twitter @MdAgDept