EPS High-Cost Out-of-District Report (EF-S-214) Open for Reporting on March 1, 2021; Deadline is April 15, 2021

The EF-S-214, also known as the EPS High-Cost Out-of-District Report will be open for data entry to Maine public schools on March 1 in the Maine DOE’s NEO Portal.

School districts should sign into the report as early as possible to allow time for data entry as well as the two-step submission process. The Department must approve the report by April 15 to allow time to make possible EPS adjustments.

Adjustments to the Special Education High-Cost Out-of-District allocation will be based on costs exceeding:

$18,586 for placements in Regional Special Education Programs,

$27,879 for placements in other school administrative units, and

$37,172 for placements in private schools.

Below are a few important things to note about the EF-S-214 report:

School districts will need to project the tuition cost for the full fiscal year.

This report is required for all publicly funded school districts, including districts that do not meet the High-Cost Out-of-District tuition threshold, these districts must login and submit “no students to report”

The report can be located by logging into NEO at: https://neo.maine.gov/DOE/NEO/Accounts/Account/Login

Navigate to→ Special Education → Forms → EFS-214

Questions about the report should be direct to Stephanie Clark Fiscal Compliance Associate for the Maine Department of Education at Stephanie.clark@maine.gov or 207-624-6807.