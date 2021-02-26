Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on the Protecting America's Wilderness and Public Lands Act

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after House passage of the Protecting America's Wilderness and Public Lands Act:

"Today, the House passed the Protecting America's Wilderness and Public Lands Act, major legislation to conserve some of our country's most precious natural landscapes.  In addition to designating nearly 1.5 million acres of public land as protected wilderness and adding more than 1,000 miles into the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System, this bill withdraws more than a million acres of public land from drilling and mining activities.  This legislation will promote a healthier environment, cleaner air and water, as well as increased outdoor recreation and tourism in several states, particularly in the American West.     "I want to thank Chairman Grijalva and Members of the Natural Resources Committee and the bill’s sponsors for their hard work on this legislation - both when the House passed it last Congress and again this week.  We have a responsibility to ensure that current and future generations of Americans can enjoy the bounty of this country and experience the majesty of its great natural landscapes.  I was proud to support this legislation, and I hope the Senate will consider it soon."

