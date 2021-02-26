Interstate Ramp/Lane Closures the Week of Feb. 28 for NDOT Reno Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Construction

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing interstate and street lane and ramp closures for the week of Feb. 28 as part of continuing Reno spaghetti bowl improvements.

The following lane and ramp closures will take place for bridge and other construction. Detours will be noted by traffic signs. All construction activities and times are subject to change and weather dependent.

Spaghetti Bowl Ramp Closures

Intermittent overnight closures of following spaghetti bowl ramps 9p.m. to 6a.m. Feb. 28 to March 5, with marked detours available: Westbound I-80 to southbound U.S. 395/I-580 Eastbound I-80 to northbound U.S. 395 and southbound I-580



I-580 Ramp/Lane Closures

Southbound I-580 off ramp to Mill Street and Second Street on and off ramps intermittently closed 9p.m. to 6a.m. Sundays to Thursdays through June for bridge construction.

Overnight lane reductions on southbound I-580 from the spaghetti bowl to Villanova Drive 9p.m. to 6a.m. Sunday evenings to Friday mornings through mid-March.

Overnight lane reductions on northbound I-580 between Mill Street and the Spaghetti Bowl from 9p.m. to 6a.m. Sunday evenings to Friday mornings through late February.

Brief Overnight Northbound Interstate Closure for Sign Removal : Crews will remove an overhead freeway sign on northbound I-580, just north of Kietzke Lane, overnight March 3 and 4: I-580 northbound reduced to one lane 11p.m. to 5a.m. March 3 and 4 between Neil Road and spaghetti bowl Northbound traffic will be intermittently be stopped near spaghetti bowl between 1a.m. and 4a.m. for up to 20 minutes.

Local Street Lane Reductions- Through Summer 2021 Business access will remain open.

Intermittent daytime and nighttime lane reductions/shifts on: Mill Street from Kietzke Lane to Greg Street/Terminal Way Second Street from Kietzke Lane to Galletti Way

Nighttime lane and sidewalk closures on Kietzke Lane from Kuenzli St. to Galletti Way. Please use marked pedestrian detours.

Intermittent daytime lane closures: Market Street from Vassar Street to Louise Street. Parking restrictions on both sides of Market Street. Vassar Street from Harvard Way to Terminal Way Fourth Street from Sixth Street to Galletti Way (March 1 to March 5)



The improvements are part of construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. Over the next two years, the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences.

Project information and sign-up for e-mail project updates is available at www.ndotspaghettibowl.com.