Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 2200 Block of First Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announced an arrest has been made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, February 11, 2021, in the 2200 block of First Street, Northwest.

At approximately 6:58 pm, the suspect exited a vehicle and approached the victim, who was seated in his vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim to exit his vehicle. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

On Friday, February 26, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 14 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

This case remains under investigation.

