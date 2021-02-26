Sussex IM plans $9.9 million business expansion project

Sussex IM Inc., a custom plastic injection molding company in Sussex, will expand by investing $9.9 million in multiple projects expected to create 84 jobs the next three years.

The company is in the process of building its first clean room space to mold medical products. Sussex IM’s two locations will both play a role in the expansion that involves construction of three clean rooms, according to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.

WEDC said Wednesday it approved up to $200,000 in state income tax credits over the next three years with the actual amount contingent upon the number of jobs created.

Sussex IM Inc. was established in 2010 when the management team bought the company from the previous owner Rexam Plc. Its history goes back more than three decades, starting with Sussex Plastics Inc., which was formed in 1977.

The company’s main facility at N65 W24770 Main St. will get one new clean room. The other facility at N52 W24500 Lisbon Road will see two new clean rooms and new equipment for the rooms as well as infrastructure to allow for clean-room production.

The addition of the clean room capacity will serve existing customers and position Sussex IM for growth with new strategic medical molding partners, WEDC said.

The company’s strategy is to increase clean room capacity over the next two years to meet the increased demand for medical molding. Another investment initiative seeks to accommodate production of decorated blow-molded antibacterial wipes canisters.

The company’s markets include consumer goods, cosmetics packaging, health care products, agriculture products and industrial applications.

