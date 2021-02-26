Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Letter and Rescheduling of Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- PAOLI, Pa., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF) (the “Company”), the parent company of Malvern Bank, National Association, today announced that it received a notification letter on February 23, 2021 from The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”). The notification letter stated that because the Company has not yet filed its Form 10-Q for the first fiscal quarter end December 31, 2020 (the “Form 10-Q”), and therefore remains delinquent in filing its Form 10-Q, the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).



The notification letter states that the Company has until April 24, 2021 to submit a plan to Nasdaq as to how it plans to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements. Upon acceptance of the Company’s compliance plan, Nasdaq is permitted to grant an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the prescribed 10-Q filing date, or until August 23, 2021, for the Company to regain compliance.

The Company plans to file the Form 10-Q with the SEC as soon as practicable and believes it will meet all requirements for continued listing prior to April 24, 2021. The notification of noncompliance from Nasdaq has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock on Nasdaq.

As previously disclosed on February 16, 2021 on the Company’s Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC, the Company requires additional time to file its Form 10-Q because the Company’s management team needed additional time to complete the restatement and filing of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 (the “Restated 10-K”), which was filed on February 26, 2021. The Company intends to file the Form 10-Q as soon as practicable.

In order to provide shareholders with additional time to review the Restated 10-K prior to the Company’s annual meeting of shareholders, the Company announced that it is rescheduling its annual meeting of shareholders to Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 9:30AM, held online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MLVF2021.

About Malvern Bancorp, Inc.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Bank, National Association, an institution that was originally organized in 1887 as a federally-chartered savings bank. Malvern Bank, National Association now serves as one of the oldest banks headquartered on the Philadelphia Main Line. For more than a century, Malvern Bank has been committed to helping people build prosperous communities as a trusted financial partner, forging lasting relationships through teamwork, respect and integrity.

Malvern Bank conducts business from its headquarters in Paoli, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia, and through its nine other banking locations in Chester and Delaware counties, Pennsylvania, Morristown, New Jersey, its New Jersey regional headquarters and Palm Beach Florida. The Bank also maintains representative offices in Wellington, Florida, Quakertown and Allentown, Pennsylvania. The Bank’s primary market niche is providing personalized service to its client base.

Malvern Bank, through its Private Banking division and a strategic partnership with Bell Rock Capital in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, provides personalized investment advisory services to individuals, families, businesses and non-profits. These services include banking, liquidity management, investment services, 401(k) accounts and planning, custody, tailored lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary services, family wealth advisory services and philanthropic advisory services.

The Bank offers insurance services though Malvern Insurance Associates, LLC, which provides clients a rich array of financial services, including commercial and personal insurance and commercial and personal lending.

For further information regarding Malvern Bancorp, Inc., please visit our website at http://ir.malvernbancorp.com. For information regarding Malvern Bank, National Association, please visit our website at http://www.mymalvernbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this press release, or other public or shareholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “will likely result,” “are expect to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “plan,” or variations of such terms or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results to be materially different from those indicated. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including changes in economic conditions in the market areas we conduct business, which could materially impact credit quality trends; changes in laws, regulations or policies of regulatory agencies; fluctuations in interest rates; demand for loans in the market areas we conduct business; and competition, that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We undertake no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

