Zumiez Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on March 11, 2021

/EIN News/ -- LYNNWOOD, Wash., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) today announced it will report fiscal fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, March 11, 2021, following the closing of regular stock market trading hours. The Company will hold a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. ET to review the results.



Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (844) 309-0606 (domestic) or (574) 990-9934 (international) at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) and provide the conference identification number: 1986667. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at http://ir.zumiez.com . Please visit the website and select the “Events” tab at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary software.

A telephone replay of the call will be available until March 18, 2021, by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and entering the conference identification number: 1986667.

About Zumiez Inc.

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of January 30, 2021, we operated 721 stores, including 602 in the United States, 52 in Canada, 54 in Europe and 13 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.

Company Contact:

Darin White

Director of Finance &

Investor Relations

Zumiez Inc.

(425) 551-1500, ext. 1337

Investor Contact:

ICR

Brendon Frey

(203) 682-8200