Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 737 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,105 in the last 365 days.

Pilgrim's Pride to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 28, 2021

/EIN News/ -- GREELEY, Colo., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) will host its annual meeting of shareholders on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 8 a.m. Mountain / 10 a.m. Eastern. This meeting, which will include a review of fiscal year 2020 and other business as may be properly brought before the meeting, will take place at Pilgrim's Pride Corporation headquarters at 1770 Promontory Circle in Greeley, Colorado. 

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s employs approximately 55,400 people and operates protein processing plants and prepared-foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K, and continental Europe. The Company’s primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors. For more information, please visit www.pilgrims.com

  Contact: Dunham Winoto
    Investor Relations
    Pilgrim's Pride Corporation
    IRPPC@pilgrims.com
    (970) 506 8192
    www.pilgrims.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Pilgrim's Pride to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 28, 2021

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.