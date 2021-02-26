Lane Closures Scheduled on U.S. 30 (West Girard Avenue), I-76 East Off-Ramp Reduced to Single Lane for Bridge Replacement Project

​King of Prussia, PA – Lane closures are scheduled on U.S. 30 (West Girard Avenue) and the eastbound Interstate 76 off-ramp to U.S. 30 (West Girard Avenue) in Philadelphia, Mondays through Saturdays, beginning Monday, March 1, through Saturday, March 27, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for bridge construction as part of a project to replace the bridge that carries four lanes of traffic and the SEPTA Route 15 trolley over CSX railroad tracks between 34th and 38th streets in the Parkside neighborhood of Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

Lane closures are scheduled on U.S. 30 (West Girard Avenue) between 34th Street and 38th Street; and

The eastbound I-76 off-ramp to U.S. 30 (West Girard Avenue) will be reduced to a single lane.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

The scope of the project includes replacement of the bridge superstructure and rehabilitation of the stone support abutments. In addition, the exit ramp of eastbound Interstate 76 will have a dedicated right turn lane added. The SEPTA trolley tracks will also be replaced across the bridge.

Neshaminy Constructors In., is the general contractor on the $4,141,673 project which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. The entire project is expected to finish in spring 2021.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

# # #