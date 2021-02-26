I-476 Daytime Lane Closure Next Week for Pavement Repair in Radnor, Marple Townships

King of Prussia, PA – Northbound and southbound Interstate 476 motorists will encounter a periodic lane closure in various locations from just north of the U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) Interchange and the U.S. 1 (Media Bypass) Interchange in Radnor and Marple townships, Delaware County, on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for pavement repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

I-476 motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on this operation will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

