Route 2035 McKee Road Closure Begins Monday in White Oak Borough

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of a portion of McKee Road (Route 2035) in White Oak Borough, Allegheny County will begin Monday, March 1 weather permitting.

McKee Road will close to traffic between Route 48 and Lower Heckman Road beginning at 7 a.m. Monday continuously through Friday, March 19. Crews from Duquesne Light Company will conduct vegetation removal, utility pole relocation and overhead electric line installation work. All traffic will be detoured via McKee Road, Route 30 and Route 48.

Please use caution if traveling in the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

