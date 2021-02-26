Route 3009 South Park Road Intersection Improvements Resume in Bethel Park

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing improvement work on South Park Road (Route 3009) at the intersection with Logan Road (Route 1010) in the Municipality of Bethel Park, Allegheny County will resume Monday, March 1 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic controlled by flaggers will occur on South Park Road between Thornwood Drive and Buttonwood Drive Mondays through Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday, April 30. Crews will conduct utility pole installation, traffic signal improvements, milling and paving, and roadway widening for left turn lanes on South Park Road at the intersection with Logan Road.

A. Folino Construction is the prime contractor on this $1.13 million improvement project.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

