Governor Newsom Statement on Death of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Motorcycle Deputy 2.26.21

Published: Feb 26, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Motorcycle Deputy Thomas J. Albanese:

“Jennifer and I extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Deputy Albanese, who was tragically killed while on duty. Our brave first responders place their lives in danger every day to protect their communities. We are forever grateful for his service to the people of Los Angeles.”

On February 25, Deputy Albanese was attempting to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on his departmental motorcycle when he was involved in a traffic collision. Deputy Albanese succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Deputy Albanese, 41, was a seven-year veteran of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and was assigned to the Pico Rivera Sheriff’s Station. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and served four tours in Iraq. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Flags at the State Capitol will be flown at half-staff in honor of Deputy Albanese.

