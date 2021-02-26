Over 175K Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered in 24 Hours

Governor Cuomo announced 179,038 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in 24 hours, a new record for the state. As of 1:00 PM today, New York's health care distribution sites have administered 91 percent of first doses so far delivered. The week 11 allocation from the federal government is in the process of being delivered to providers for administration.

In addition, the Governor announced expanded eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to hotel workers. Hotels in many parts of the state serve as quarantine areas for COVID positive persons to isolate from their families. In turn, the staff at these facilities are being exposed to COVID regularly. Given the overall increase to the State's supply and the essential health care service that these hotel workers provide, the Governor is granting localities the flexibility to add hotel workers to the 1B vaccine prioritization group.

"Nearly 180,000 vaccinations in a single day is a major milestone in our ongoing efforts to ensure eligible New Yorkers, especially those in communities that were hit the hardest by COVID, have direct access to the vaccine," Governor Cuomo said. "However, we're still in a footrace to keep the infection rate down and drive vaccinations way up. While the infection rate is a function of our behavior, the rate of vaccination is tied directly to supply and right now demand for the vaccine is still far outpacing our supply. We will keep working with our federal partners and vast vaccine distribution network to dispatch doses as soon as we get them - with a focus on vulnerable and underserved communities - and get shots in arms as quickly and fairly as possible."

The Governor received a letter signed by Speaker Heastie, Senator Jamaal Bailey and other elected officials in the Bronx stating that the Bronx is not receiving an equitable share of vaccine compared to other boroughs in the City. Equity in vaccination is a priority for New York State and the Governor agrees that the allocation to the Bronx is low. The Governor believes this is especially inequitable as the Bronx has the highest COVID positivity rate in New York City. The Yankee Stadium allocation (which is a joint state and city site) should be increased and a second site in the northern Bronx should be added. The Department of Health will work with the New York City Department of Health to ensure this inequity is immediately addressed.

Approximately 10 million New Yorkers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. New York's vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

The 'Am I Eligible' screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

Doctor's letter, or

Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or

Signed certification

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state's vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government's Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 1:00 PM today is as follows. Beginning week 9, allocation totals are inclusive of some excess vaccine doses that have been reallocated from the federal Long Term Care Facility program. The allocation totals below include 33 percent of the week 11 allocation which will finish being distributed to New York provider sites on Sunday.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

First Doses Received - 2,942,765

First Doses Administered - 2,674,839; 91%

Total Doses Received - 4,761,410

Second Doses Administered - 4,170,422

Region Total Doses Received (1st and 2nd) Total Doses Administered (1st & 2nd) % of Total Doses Administered/Received 1st & 2nd) Capital Region 296,115 264,755 89% Central New York 254,125 227,415 89% Finger Lakes 293,585 267,051 91% Long Island 616,440 519,509 84% Mid-Hudson 466,180 382,839 82% Mohawk Valley 143,680 118,110 82% New York City 2,057,105 1,802,641 88% North Country 154,555 144,974 94% Southern Tier 157,120 145,485 93% Western New York 322,505 297,643 92% Statewide 4,761,410 4,170,422 88%

1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1 Doses arriving 12/14 - 12/20 163,650 0 163,650 163,650 Week 2 Doses arriving 12/21 - 12/27 452,125 0 452,125 615,775 Week 3 Doses arriving 12/28 - 01/03 227,395 0 227,395 843,170 Week 4 Doses arriving 01/04 - 01/10 239,025 165,150 404,175 1,247,345 Week 5 Doses arriving 01/11 - 01/17 221,315 119,925 341,240 1,588,585 Week 6 Doses arriving 01/18- 01/24 250,400 462,395 712,795 2,301,380 Week 7 Doses arriving 01/25 - 01/31 260,150 239,525 499,675 2,801,055 Week 8 Doses arriving 02/01 - 02/07 321,850 220,720 542,570 3,343,625 Week 9 Doses arriving 02/8 - 02/14 320,000 244,500 564,500 3,908,125 Week 10 Doses arriving 2/15 - 2/21 356,990 265,525 622,515 4,530,640 Week 11: Doses arriving 2/22 - 2/28* 129,865 100,905 230,770 4,761,410

*These numbers represent 33 percent of the Week 11 allocation. The full Week 11 allocation is expected to arrive by the end of day Sunday, February 28.

To date, New York's health care distribution sites have administered 91 percent of first doses received from the federal government but due to the federal government's limited allocation, appointments have filled up quickly. New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the 'Am I Eligible' website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state's vaccination effort.

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected] Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.