Senate Passes Critical Funding Bills Prioritizing Schools, Business Owners, Environment

Senate Democrats support community pillars and protect Colorado’s natural beauty

DENVER, CO - Today, Senate Democrats passed both the mid-year funding package, as well as a slate of additional priority funding legislation. The collection of bills addresses a number of urgent needs throughout the state, including entrepreneurial diversity, state parks, wildfire mitigation, K-12 education funding, and local infrastructure. The bill sponsors released the following statements regarding the passage of their legislation:

SB21-111: Program To Support Marijuana Entrepreneurs, sponsored by Senators Moreno & Gonzales

“Since the passage of Amendment 64 in 2012, Colorado’s marijuana industry has become an invaluable asset to our state’s economy, workforce, and tourism,” said Senator Julie Gonzales (D-Denver). “However, Coloradans with past marijuana convictions were disqualified from participating in the industry. By creating a program in the Office of Economic Development and International Trade to directly address these social injustices, this bill will advance equity and address structural racism by rectifying many of the lingering detriments of the unjust war on drugs.”

SB21-112: General Fund Transfer To Capital Construction Fund State Parks, sponsored by Senators Garcia & Simpson

“With the pandemic restrictions and increased isolation over the past year many Coloradans have sought to escape by spending time in our many great state parks,” said Senate President Leroy Garcia (D-Pueblo). “Consequently, with this increased rate of visitation, our parks are understaffed and underfunded. This bill will provide much-needed additional funding to support our state parks –ensuring that they have the resources necessary  to handle the increased volume of  people  enjoying  our great outdoors.”

SB21-113: Firefighting Aircraft Wildfire Mgmt And Response, sponsored by Senators Fenberg & Rankin

“Last year was the most costly and devastating wildfire year in Colorado state history,” said Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg (D-Boulder). “Our firefighters are overworked and under-resourced, and next year’s wildfire season could be even worse. By allocating additional funds to the Colorado firefighting air corps, this bill will support future wildfire mitigation and response efforts, as well as help, prevent more wildfire destruction.”

SB21-053: Adjustments To School Funding Fiscal Year 2020-21, Sponsored By Senators Moreno & Zenzinger 

SB21-110: Fund Safe Revitalization Of Main Streets, sponsored by Senators Zenzinger & Priola

“It’s no secret that our schools and small businesses have borne the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, and I’m pleased to sponsor two bills that will help the recovery process,” said Senator Rachel Zenzinger (D-Arvada). “The school funding bill adjusts for decreases in student count and tax revenues caused by the pandemic that the schools could not afford to absorb. And SB-110 helps small businesses by committing $30 million from the general fund for the revitalization of main streets in Colorado. I look forward to the positive impact these bills will have on our students and our economy when they ultimately receive the Governor’s signature.”

Having passed the Senate on Third Reading, this package of bills now move to the House for consideration. To track the progress of these bills, visit the Colorado General Assembly’s website.

