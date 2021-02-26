State Auditor Julie Blaha Releases Annual Financial Report on Minnesota Cities - February 26, 2021

For Immediate Release February 26, 2021

Contact: Donald McFarland Phone: 651-236-0494

Saint Paul, MN – Earlier today, State Auditor Julie Blaha released the 2019 Minnesota City Finances Report. The Report was compiled from 2019 city reporting forms, financial statements, and audits. The Report summarizes the current and long-term trends for city revenues, expenditures, and debt.

“The 2019 report is a key source for exploring the financial trends in cities prior to the COVID-19 crisis,” said State Auditor Julie Blaha. “While the strain on city finances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic remains on-going, this report shows robust growth for cities in both revenues and expenditures in the year prior.”

The 2019 Minnesota City Finances Report shows revenues increased by 6.7 percent and expenditures increased 7.2 percent. Among revenues, investment earnings had the highest percentage increase year over year while intergovernmental revenues showed the largest dollar increase. For expenditures, streets and highways showed the largest dollar increase while culture and recreation had the largest percentage increase.