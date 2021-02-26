Allan W. Fung Joins Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC as Partner
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC (PLDO) announced today that Allan W. Fung, former Mayor of the City of Cranston, has joined the firm as a Partner.
“Allan has served the Rhode Island community with distinction and is a dedicated public servant. We are excited to be part of the next chapter in his journey at PLDO and concentrate his time in the practice of law while he continues to assist individuals and corporate clients to achieve their respective goals,”” said Gary R. Pannone, Managing Principal. “This is a great moment for PLDO and we are looking forward to having Allan become part of our team. His professionalism and leadership skills will be a tremendous addition to our firm and we are confident that he will have a significant impact with our lawyers, staff and clients.”
“I am thrilled to join the great team of attorneys at PLDO and look forward to working with such an excellent law firm that is committed to community, diversity and helping others achieve their goals – the same values that I am passionate about,” said Mr. Fung. “Returning to practicing law in a thriving law firm where I can contribute to its continued growth is exciting, and I am delighted at the opportunities ahead.”
Mr. Fung served as Mayor of the City of Cranston for 12 years (Jan. 2009 to Jan. 2021) and is a former President of the RI League of Cities and Towns. Prior to becoming Mayor, he worked as government relations counsel for MetLife, a Special Assistant Attorney General in the Rhode Island Department of Attorney General, and as a litigator with Mandell, Schwartz & Boisclair. He graduated from Rhode Island College with a B.A. in Political Science and earned his J.D. from Suffolk University Law School in 1995. He is a Rhode Island Bar Foundation Fellow.
As an accomplished executive and public servant, Mr. Fung has held leadership positions with several national and local organizations throughout his career. Currently he serves as the Honorary Chairman of the Board of the Rhode Island Association of Chinese Americans and is on the New England Advisory Board for the International Leadership Foundation, among others. He is the husband of Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung who now serves as a Representative in the Rhode Island General Assembly, representing District 15 for the City of Cranston.
For further information, please call 401-824-5100. To learn more about PLDO, visit www.pldolaw.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
ABOUT PANNONE LOPES DEVEREAUX & O'GARA LLC
Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara (“PLDO”) attorneys are highly skilled with a proven track record of achievement representing clients with respect to complex matters in a wide range of disciplines and industries. The founders of PLDO were formerly partners in an international law firm and are trained in multiple disciplines. The primary areas of practice for the firm include business law, special masterships, government relations and legislative strategies, civil litigation, real estate development, commercial lending, municipal law, nonprofit law, cyber law, health care law, white collar defense, estate planning, probate administration and trust litigation. The core values of respect, integrity, quality service and responsiveness are stressed each day at PLDO and the firm is committed to supporting the community in a meaningful way. The firm has offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida. For more information, visit www.pldolaw.com.
