Attorney Alexander Petraglia Providing Free Consultations on Medical Malpractice and Personal Injury Cases

Alexander Petraglia, Esq.

Alex Petraglia, leading criminal defense and family attorney, announces free consultations for anyone in need in the Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati areas.

INDEPENDENCE, KY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alex Petraglia, Esq., and the team at Deters Law have become one of the few highly-coveted law firms that allow people to retain an attorney with no upfront fees or expenses. After witnessing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on his clients in the Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati areas, attorney Alexander Petraglia has decided to take things a step further by offering free consultations on medical malpractice and personal injury cases, as well.

With so many people in need during these uncertain times, a free consultation will allow potential litigants to have their claims thoroughly reviewed and investigated by an expert, who will address their concerns or questions without any out-of-pocket expenses. This is a bold move. Many other top local attorneys do not provide free consultations, which means that people have to spend money upfront to meet with an attorney before they know whether that particular one will be able to provide the help that they desperately need.

A good consultation with an attorney can take over an hour to complete. Some lawyers don’t take the time to properly evaluate every claim that comes across their desk. Meanwhile, there are other attorneys and law firms that offer free consultations, but it’s because they are inexperienced and looking to fill up their schedule with a few new clients.

People often feel overwhelmed when it comes to finding the right personal injury lawyer to handle their cases. They might also be pressured by an insurance company or an employer to settle personal injury claims without representation, a situation that can end with victims receiving little to no compensation.

As Alex Petraglia states, “No one deserves to live in pain and anguish, especially when injuries are the result of someone else’s negligence. Insurance companies will always try to downplay your pain and suffering, which is why it’s essential to have a competent and experienced attorney on your side. Unfortunately, people start to feel fatigued, and with their finances quickly dwindling, they end up settling their claim for much less than they deserve.”

“That’s why our firm is offering clients a free consultation and case assistance on a contingency basis. What this means is that we don’t get paid until you get paid. You get the best and most experienced representation by a firm that truly cares about you,” said attorney Alexander Petraglia of Deters Law.

When someone has been a victim of an accident that wasn’t their fault, like a car accident or a slip and fall, they should reach out as soon as possible to get help with their case, taking advantage of this free consultation. Injury victims can find exactly where they stand with their case and whether they may be eligible for compensation, all with no obligation.

About Alex Petraglia, Esq.

Alexander Petraglia is a licensed trial attorney who is dedicated to the vigorous representation of his clients. He currently works at Deters Law Office and has experience in both criminal defense and civil suits. Notably, Mr. Petraglia has completed the Gideon’s Promise Trial program, which focuses on perfecting trial advocacy and client care. He gives it his all in every case to protect his clients’ liberty, health, and wealth.