Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 720 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,092 in the last 365 days.

ServisFirst Bank Names New Head of Private Banking

Ron Morrison Promoted to Private Banking Manager

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bank, a subsidiary of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS), announces the promotion of Ron Morrison to Private Banking Manager. In this role, Morrison is responsible for providing the highest level of comprehensive, personalized banking services to clients and prospects that may represent significant and sensitive high net worth banking relationships.

“We are pleased to name Ron Morrison as head of Private Banking,” said Tom Broughton, ServisFirst Bank Chairman, President and CEO. “Ron is an excellent banker and leader and will focus on providing the personalized, seamless experience with top-notch service we strive to give our clients.”

Ron Morrison, Private Banking Manager
Ron Morrison has been promoted to Private Banking Manager at ServisFirst Bank. With over two decades of banking experience, Morrison started his career in wealth management at AmSouth Bank in 2000 and has been with ServisFirst Bank since 2005. Before this promotion, Morrison served as Senior Vice President, Private Banking at ServisFirst Bank.

Morrison received his Bachelor of Science in Commerce and Business Administration from The University of Alabama in 2000. He is involved throughout the community with several nonprofits and organizations. Morrison is a current advisory board member and past chairman of the board for Magic Moments. He was the new member committee co-chair in 2019 for the United Way Tocqueville Society and currently serves on the Birmingham board for the National Wild Turkey Federation.

For more information regarding Ron Morrison as Private Banking Manager for ServisFirst Bank, please contact Krista Conlin, Krista@KCProjects.net. For more about ServisFirst Bank, please visit www.servisfirstbank.com.

ABOUT SERVISFIRST BANK 
ServisFirst Bank is a full-service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, cash management, private banking and the professional consumer market, emphasizing competitive products, state of the art technology and a focus on quality service. Recently, the Bank announced its assets exceed $11 billion. The Bank offers sophisticated cash management products, Internet banking, home mortgage lending, remote deposit express banking, and highly competitive rates. 

ServisFirst Bank was formed in May 2005, and has offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Nashville, Pensacola, Sarasota, and Tampa Bay.  In April 2015, and annually thereafter, ServisFirst Bank has earned investment-grade ratings and a stable outlook from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), which measures companies’ financial fundamentals. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained at www.servisfirstbancshares.com

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT
Krista Conlin, Krista@KCProjects.net


Primary Logo

You just read:

ServisFirst Bank Names New Head of Private Banking

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.