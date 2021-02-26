Proactive news headlines including Mandalay Resources Corporation, Loop Insights, Nano One Materials and Delta 9 Cannabis

Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

/EIN News/ -- New York , Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Mandalay Resources Corporation (TSE:MND) (OTCQB:MNDJF) (FRA:R7X2) says 2020 results underline sustainability of its turnaround last year click here

- Namaste Technologies Inc (CVE:N) (FRA:M5BQ) (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) says CannMart.com website is now live in the US click here

- Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (TSE:DN) (OTCQX:VRNDF) (FRA:V5D1) introduces province-wide delivery in Saskatchewan and one-hour pick up in Alberta click here

-Loop Insights Inc (CVE:MTRX) (OTCQB:RACMF) fan engagement platform enters the ring for Saul “Canelo” Álvarez vs. Avni Yildirim title fight this Saturday click here

- Aftermath Silver Silver Ltd (CVE:AAG) (OTCQB:AAGFF) files NI 43 101 technical report on Berenguela silver-copper project in Peru click here

- Endeavour Mining Corp (TSX:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF) (FRA:E5Y1 increases 2021 production guidance click here

- Nano One Materials Corp (CVE:NNO) (OTCPINK:NOMF) (FRA:LBMB) unveils innovative new process aimed at reducing costs and carbon emissions in battery supply chain click here

- NetCents Technology Inc (CSE:NC) (OTCQB:NTTCF) (FRA:26N) enters decentralized finance space via agreement with crypto company Vesto click here

- Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd (CVE:NSP) (OTCPINK:NSPDF) (FRA:50N) appeals Federal Court of Canada’s NATERA trademark decision click here

- Revive Therapeutics Ltd (CSE:RVV) (OTCMKTS:RVVTF) (FRA:31R) to add more clinical trial sites for its Phase 3 trial of Bucillamine in coronavirus click here

- Byrna Technologies Inc (CSE:BYRN) (OTCQB:BYRN) delivers strongest quarterly revenue of US$11 million thanks to demand for its security devices click here

- The Valens Company (TSE:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) (FRA:7LV) target price raised to $3.75 at Stifel Nicolaus Canada click here

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com