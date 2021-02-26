Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Proactive news headlines including Mandalay Resources Corporation, Loop Insights, Nano One Materials and Delta 9 Cannabis

Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

/EIN News/ -- New York , Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Mandalay Resources Corporation (TSE:MND) (OTCQB:MNDJF) (FRA:R7X2) says 2020 results underline sustainability of its turnaround last year click here

- Namaste Technologies Inc (CVE:N) (FRA:M5BQ) (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) says CannMart.com website is now live in the US click here

- Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (TSE:DN) (OTCQX:VRNDF) (FRA:V5D1) introduces province-wide delivery in Saskatchewan and one-hour pick up in Alberta click here

-Loop Insights Inc (CVE:MTRX) (OTCQB:RACMF) fan engagement platform enters the ring for Saul “Canelo” Álvarez vs. Avni Yildirim title fight this Saturday click here

- Aftermath Silver Silver Ltd (CVE:AAG) (OTCQB:AAGFF) files NI 43 101 technical report on Berenguela silver-copper project in Peru click here

- Endeavour Mining Corp (TSX:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF) (FRA:E5Y1 increases 2021 production guidance click here

- Nano One Materials Corp (CVE:NNO) (OTCPINK:NOMF) (FRA:LBMB) unveils innovative new process aimed at reducing costs and carbon emissions in battery supply chain click here

- NetCents Technology Inc (CSE:NC) (OTCQB:NTTCF) (FRA:26N) enters decentralized finance space via agreement with crypto company Vesto click here

- Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd (CVE:NSP) (OTCPINK:NSPDF) (FRA:50N) appeals Federal Court of Canada’s NATERA trademark decision click here

- Revive Therapeutics Ltd (CSE:RVV) (OTCMKTS:RVVTF) (FRA:31R) to add more clinical trial sites for its Phase 3 trial of Bucillamine in coronavirus click here

- Byrna Technologies Inc (CSE:BYRN) (OTCQB:BYRN) delivers strongest quarterly revenue of US$11 million thanks to demand for its security devices click here

- The Valens Company (TSE:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) (FRA:7LV) target price raised to $3.75 at Stifel Nicolaus Canada click here

