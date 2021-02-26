Coronavirus – Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (25 February 2021)

Thirty-seven patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Gash Barka, Southern Red Sea, Central and Northern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, thirty-one patients are from Quarantine Centers in Adibara (22), Barentu (6), Shambko (2), and Ali-Ghidir (1) in Gash Barka Region. Four patients are from Quarantine Centers in Assab (3), and Rahaita (1), in the Southern Red Sea Region. One patient is from Quarantine Center in Asmara, Central Region, while the last patient is from Massawa, the Northern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, fifty-two patients who have been receiving medical treatment in Gash Barka (36), Central (6), Southern Red Sea (6), and Northern Red Sea (4), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 2,225 while the number of deaths stands at seven.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 2,826.