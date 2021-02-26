Coronavirus - Ghana: COVID-19 patients on admission receive Dignity Kits from WHO

The World Health Organization Ghana has donated 6000 Dignity Kits valued at GHS 447,300.00 to the Ministry of Health to be distributed to the various COVID-19 treatment centers across the country.

Presenting the items, the WHO Country Representative for Ghana, Dr. Francis Kasolo said he was confident that the supplies would go a long way in helping admitted COVID patients perform basic daily activities.

Each dignity kit contains personal effects such as toothpastes, sanitary packs for women, soap, toiletries, comb and hairbrush.

Dr. Kasolo also presented 1,000 printed copies of a National Strategic COVID-19 Response Plan for the period: July 2020-December 2024 which was developed by the Ministry with support from WHO Ghana.

The need for a strategic plan for COVID-19 response arose after a review of the existing National Emergency Preparedness Plan for the country to be able to better respond to anticipated threats of the pandemic for an improved quality of life for Ghana.

Dr. Francis Kasolo, said the document was to serve as a guide to all COVID-19 response efforts and therefore echoed the need for everyone to play their contributing role to end the pandemic.

In addition to the above, WHO Ghana donated 500 pieces of IT tablets worth over GHS 800,000.00 to the Ministry to support the Surveillance Outbreak Response Management and Analysis System (SORMAS) implementation and strengthen disease surveillance, particularly for COVID-19.

Present at the brief ceremony was the Country Representative for UNFPA Ghana, Mr. Niyi Ojuolape who expressed happiness that his organization worked with WHO in the procurement of the Dignity Kits, adding that the UN Family was united in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and always ready to extend a hand of support to government to see an end to it.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Minister for Health, the Chief Director for the Ministry, Mr. Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari expressed appreciation for the gesture and promised that the items would be put into good use for the benefit of all those intended.