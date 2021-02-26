Applied Biology and Samel to Inaugurate the First COVID-19 Clinical Research Center in the Brazilian Amazon State
EMERGENT VARIANTS OF SARS-COV-2 IN THE BRAZILIAN AMAZON PRESENT UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO STUDY TREATMENTS FOR COVID-19IRVINE, CA, USA, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Applied Biology today announced its partnership with Samel - the leading hospital healthcare group in the Brazilian Amazon state.
The Brazilian Amazon state has been a focal point for the emergence of new SARS-CoV-2 variants. Some of the newly emergent strains such as the P1 variant are feared to render treatments and vaccinations significantly less effective. As such, establishing a clinical research center to study emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2 is essential to halt the worldwide pandemic.
According to Dr. Andy Goren, Chief Medical Officer of Applied Biology: “the newly discovered SARS-CoV-2 variants in the Brazilian Amazon are a significant cause of concern in the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are currently studying a novel anti-androgen as a potential treatment for the newly discovered SARS-CoV-2 variants. We are exploring the expansion of our COVID-19 studies to vaccines.”
According to Luis Alberto Nicolau, CEO of the Samel Group: “our state of the art hospital facility has proven invaluable in saving lives during the first wave of the Pandemic. Combing our knowledge and quality of care with the scientific breakthroughs introduced by Applied Biology, we strive to become a key clinical research center for COVID-19.”
According to Dr. Daniel Fonseca, Medical Director of the Samel Group: “following our collaboration with Dr. Andy Goren in conducting the anti-androgen hospitalized patients study, we have developed the scientific and medical infrastructure to extend our studies to breakthrough therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of COVID-19.”
For more information, contact customerservice@appliedbiology.com
ABOUT APPLIED BIOLOGY
Founded in 2002, Applied Biology, Inc. (www.appliedbiology.com), headquartered in Irvine, California, is a biotechnology company specializing in hair and skin science. Applied Biology develops breakthrough drugs and medical devices for the treatment of androgen mediated dermatological conditions. Applied Biology's R&D pipeline includes a topically applied prophylactic treatment for chemotherapy induced alopecia; a novel diagnostic device that can aid dermatologists in identifying non-responders to topical minoxidil; an adjuvant therapy for non-responders to topical minoxidil; and a novel therapy for female pattern hair loss.
ABOUT SAMEL GROUP
With more than 40 years of experience in Manaus being a health insurance provider business and hospital with six units - Hospital Samel; Hospital Oscar Nicolau; Hospital Boulevard; Getúlio Vargas Medical Center; São José Medical Center and Via Norte Medical Center - located in different areas of the city, and a seventh hospital unit that is under construction in the Aleixo neighborhood, scheduled to open in 2022, Samel is a genuinely Amazonian group that contributes to the development of the region and is engaged in several projects that benefit local society. With a highly specialized multidisciplinary team that offers 24-hour medical assistance to its more than 110 thousand clients, Samel has certifications that attest to the efficiency of its processes, demonstrating standards of excellence and safety for its clients and professionals at national and international level.
