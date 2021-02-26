Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Public Hearing on Aquaculture License Application Scheduled for March 25

CONTACT: Robert Atwood: (603) 868-1095 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 February 26, 2021

Durham, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department will hold a public hearing on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. regarding a proposed marine aquaculture license application. The hearing will be conducted virtually. The public is welcome to attend and to offer comments on the proposed aquaculture plans. Those wishing to join this public hearing may do so using the Zoom information below:

Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89211074410?pwd=V1N0ak1rQzNKeWNZK052MTB4TG9Idz09

Meeting ID: 892 1107 4410 Passcode: 789881 One tap mobile +16468769923,,89211074410#,,,,789881# US (New York) +13017158592,,89211074410#,,,,789881# US (Washington DC)

Dial by your location +1 646 876 9923 US (New York) +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC) +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) +1 408 638 0968 US (San Jose) +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose) +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston) Meeting ID: 892 1107 4410 Passcode: 789881

At 9:00 a.m., William Fisher of Avalonia Aquaculture will be heard on his application for a three-acre bottom culture site near the Scammell Bridge in Dover, NH, for the culture of multiple shellfish species.

Detailed plans for this project are available for public review at www.fishnh.com/marine or at the Department’s Region 3 Office in Durham. Written comments on the proposed license may be submitted through April 8, 2021, and may be mailed to the Executive Director, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Dr., Concord, NH, 03301, faxed to (603) 271-5829, or e-mailed to robert.atwood@wildlife.nh.gov.

