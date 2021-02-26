Ohio Citizen Proposes Uighur Genocide Stamp to Sen. Sherrod Brown
Stamp would publicize mass campaign of genocide, rape, and cultural destruction by China against Muslim minority.CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Ohio citizen has sent a proposal to Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-OH, for the U.S. Postal Service to issue a stamp protesting the ongoing genocide that the government of China is enacting against the minority Uighur Muslims in the Xinjiang province of that country.
China is being accused of incarcerating and “re-educating” millions of ethic Uighurs (Uyghurs) in concentration camps in the Western province, forcing millions into slave labor; enacting a campaign of mass rape, forced sterilization and abortion; creating a surveillance state where Uighurs are tracked and photographed 24-hours a day; and eradicating the Uighur culture by persecuting its intellectuals, bulldozing its mosques, and preventing the practice of the Muslim religion.
Although Congress has passed measures in protest of this genocide, and both the Pope and the Dalai Lama have condemned it, nothing seems to be able to stop the Chinese from their campaign of genocide --which, despite massive evidence, they deny.
“The only thing left is for U.S. consumers to organize en masse and refuse to buy Chinese-made products in protest, and this effort could best be kicked off by the creation of a Uighur stamp,” said Jeff Barge, president of Cleveland-based communications firm Lucky Star Communications, who came up with the idea. “That would be the only thing China would be truly afraid of.”
According to reports, it is Chinese President XI Jinping personally who is organizing this genocide and mass rape.
“According to articles in the New York Post, Pres. Joe Biden has no plans to make any moves to stop this genocide, and considers it to be a “normal” practice of Chinese society,” said Barge.
“We have stamps representing everything from Scooby Doo to snowflakes, why not one to protect the Uighurs from extermination?”
According to a study by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute entitled "Uyghurs for Sale," at least 83 countries from around the world have been using Uighur slave labor to produce products they sell in Western countries. Those include Nike, Adidas, Abercrombie & Fitch, Calvin Klein, Cisco, FILA, Gap, General Motors, H&M, Haier, Hart Schaffner Marx, Jaquar, L.L. Bean, LaCoste, Land Rover, Tommy Hilfiger, Uniglo, Victoria’s Secret, Volkswagen, Zara and Zegna.
Shamefully, both Coca Cola and Apple have lobbied the U.S. Congress against a bill protecting the Uighurs. The National Basketball Association (NBA) has also kowtowed to the Uighur genocide campaign in return for market access.
Sen. Brown has previously expressed his horror at the actions of the Chinese. In a letter he sent to Barge in 2019, he wrote:
Dear Mr. Barge:
Thank you for your letter concerning human rights violations against the Uyghurs in Xinjiang, China. I appreciate hearing from you.
I am deeply disturbed by reports of the systematic oppression of Uyghur minorities by the Chinese government. I have consistently advocated for human rights as one of our top priorities in foreign policy. Religious liberty, freedom of speech, and freedom from slavery or servitude are fundamental rights for Americans - as well as universal human rights. No individual should be persecuted for exercising these basic, fundamental rights.
In September 2018, Human Rights Watch uncovered evidence of a comprehensive effort by the Chinese government to arrest, imprison and torture Uyghur minorities. The report also revealed measures implemented by the Chinese government to track, record, and mass surveil the Uyghur population. Uyghurs have reportedly been detained against their will, and subjected to physical and psychological abuse in "reeducation camps." UN human rights commissioner Michelle Bachelet requested permission from China for UN monitors to inspect the alleged camps and that request was rejected.
I have been a longtime supporter of Uyghur rights. In 2009, I introduced a resolution calling for the end of the cultural, linguistic, and religious suppression directed against the Uyghur people. In August 2018, I signed onto a letter to Secretaries Pompeo and Mnuchin asking them to implement targeted sanctions against individuals and entities complicit in the human rights violations against the Uyghurs. In October 2018, I wrote to Secretary Pompeo expressing my concern about rising global authoritarianism around the world, and specifically expressed my concern regarding the suppression of free speech by China towards Uyghur journalists and academics. More recently, in November 2018, I cosponsored the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2018, a bill that would hold the Chinese government responsible for the gross human rights violations of the Uyghur people. The bill would formally condemn the actions against the Uyghurs and allow the application of sanctions to punish those responsible for these heinous acts.
Please know that I will continue to advocate on behalf of China's oppressed minorities and monitor the situation closely. Should any legislation regarding the Uyghur people or human rights come before the Senate, I will keep your thoughts in mind. Thank you for contacting me.
Sincerely,
Sherrod Brown
United States Senator
