Global Experts Reveal Traits of a Successful Body
A timely book with a message about health and positivity.
The Successful Body addresses easy practical approaches one can use to weave fitness, nutrition, and mindset equally to live a healthier and happier life.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thirty-three experts from around the world gather to answer the question, what are the most important things people can do to create a more healthy body, so they can look better, feel better, and reach their goals?
— Dr. Stem Sithembile Mahlatini
Two thousand twenty was a very unique year with the entrance of the COVID-19 virus. While some people struggled and others thrived, one thing is clear—Everyone was affected, and most of our exercise and health routines were totally shattered. Because of this, Erik Seversen, bestselling author of Ordinary to Extraordinary and Explore decided to address both mindset and the body during this challenging time.
In October, 2020, The Successful Mind was published addressing mindset strategies people could use to feel better. Now comes a follow up book, The Successful Body: Using Fitness, Nutrition, and Mindset to Live Better. This book isn’t just for coping with COVID-19 restrictions, but aims to provide quick life hacks and long-term mindfulness practices that can transform peoples lives, so that they can live the best lives possible.
To have a vast collection of knowledge regarding the body, health, and success, Mr. Seversen solicited the help experts from all over the United States and seven other countries.
The quorum of mindset professionals authoring this book include Nancy Addison, Sébastien Assohou, Arianna Auñón, Marian Bourne, Kyle Coletti, Toni Delos Santos, Laura Eiman, Patricia Faust, Chelsea Fournier, Rolando Garcia III, Roy E. Hatcher, Sarah Jones, Shira Litwack, Dee McKee, Shane McShea, Jenna Minecci, Selena Ella Moon, Kealah Parkinson, Robert Prokop, Wendy Quan, Jay Quarmby, James Rizzo, Jeannette Ruiz, Christina Santini, Paul Scianna, Rocky Snyder, Johnny Spilotro, Denise E. Stegall, Vince Stevenson, Fozi Stinson, Leslie M. Thornton, David H. Wallis, M.D., and Dave White, PhD
“Being truly healthy is a multi-faceted journey that takes a lot of work,” says Dr. Stem Sithembile Mahlatini founder of The Empowerment Academy. “The Successful Body addresses easy practical approaches one can use to weave fitness, nutrition, and mindset equally to live a healthier and happier life.”
In order to get this positive message out to as many people as possible, The Successful Body, published by Thin Leaf Press, will be available for $0.99 during book launch, February 26 – March 5, 2021.
Written with contributions from medical doctors to yoga instructors and fitness coaches to business coaches, and medical researchers to holistic health experts, this book is the modern go-to source for trainers, coaches, and individuals wanting to learn tools to live better.
