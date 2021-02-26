QinetiQ and SMi webinar invite: Overwhelmed by alerts? Prioritising and Rationalising Threat Notifications in the SOC
SMi Reports Webinar on Prioritising & Rationalising Threat Notifications in the Security Operations Center (SOC), hosted by QinetiQ, on 16 April 2021 at 1pm BSTLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi is proud to announce a free to attend exclusive webinar, sponsored by QinetiQ, on Overwhelmed by alerts? Prioritising and Rationalising Threat Notifications in the Security Operations Center (SOC), on Friday 16 April 2021 1pm BST (2pm CET). This webinar will be led by Nathan Timbrell – Senior Sales Manager, Enterprise Cyber, QinetiQ and Luke Ager – Chief Technical Officer, Cyber Security, QinetiQ.
A Security Operations Center (SOC) will deliver uninterrupted monitoring of an organisation’s IT network, computers, servers, databases, applications, security systems, internet traffic and all other components within the digital infrastructure. Any incidents detected will be investigated and analysed promptly, with alerts raised and immediate action taken to minimise the risk of operational disruption from a potential security breach. An effective SOC is relatively self-contained, is well equipped with the latest monitoring, analytical tools and will be operated 24/7 by a specialist team of highly experienced cyber security professionals.
This is a free to attend webinar. Register at www.securityoperatingcentreswebinar.com/PR1
Hosted by QinetiQ, this free webinar starts at 1pm BST (UK), (2pm CET - Europe) and will look into:
• What kind of organisations need a SOC?
• Key considerations when setting up a SOC
• How your SOC can quickly grow unfit for purpose
• Different cyber SOC strategies for setting alerts and prioritising
• How to regain control of your SOC
This webinar is ideally for individuals who have job title of CISO, Chief Information Security Officer, Head of Information Security, Information Security Manager, IT Security Engineer, IT Director, IT Security Consultant, IT Security Analyst, IT Security, Security Operating Managers, Cyber Security Manager, Cyber Security Director, CTO, Cyber OT Programme Manager, Cyber Security Engineer, Data and Information Manager, Data Governance Manager, IT Security Specialist, IT & OT Solution Architects and anyone who is interested in threat notifications in SOC.
Individuals who wish to join the webinar can register their place at www.securityoperatingcentreswebinar.com/PR1 and receive more information.
SMi’s Overwhelmed by alerts?
Prioritising and Rationalising Threat Notifications in the Security Operations Center (SOC) Webinar
Friday 16 April 2021 1pm BST (2pm CET)
Webinar – Online
http://www.securityoperatingcentreswebinar.com/PR1
