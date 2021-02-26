EFSA has published updated scientific guidance on smoke flavourings applications

EFSA has published updated guidance on the scientific data applicants need to include in their dossiers for the authorisation of a new smoke flavouring, as well as for the renewal or modification of existing authorisations.

Smoke flavourings are authorised for 10 years. After this term, applicants must submit a new request at least 18 months before the current authorisation expires.

Based on the submitted data, EFSA assesses the safety of the product and concludes whether or not it presents risks to human health and to the environment under the proposed conditions of use.

The guidance is published together with a report outlining the outcome of the public consultation held in October-November 2020.