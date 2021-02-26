SUPERNAP Italia Announces Acquisition of ACDC Holdings by Affiliates of IPI Partners

/EIN News/ -- MILAN, Italy, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUPERNAP Italia (“SUPERNAP” or the “Company”) announced today that 100% of the share capital of ACDC Holdings S.à r.l. (“ACDC”), the Company’s controlling shareholder, has been acquired by affiliates of IPI Partners, LLC (“IPI”) from affiliates of Accelero Capital Holdings S.à r.l. (“Accelero Capital”). IPI is a private equity firm that invests in data centers and other technology and connectivity-related real assets and is co-sponsored by ICONIQ Capital, LLC and an affiliate of Iron Point Partners, LLC.



ACDC’s subsidiary, SUPERNAP, represents IPI’s first investment in Europe. Under its new partnership with IPI, SUPERNAP believes that the acquisition and its development expertise will enable the Company to quickly drive scale to help existing and prospective tenants meet their evolving digital infrastructure needs. SUPERNAP’s efforts will be focused on multiple markets throughout Europe, including the Company’s home market of Milan. With an industry leading team and flexible expansion capacity – in both existing data centers and developable land within its portfolio –SUPERNAP is uniquely positioned as a bedrock platform to advance these efforts.

“We are proud of the great progress that we have made in establishing our market presence and demonstrating our ability to meet the capacity needs of some the world’s leading technology companies,” said Sherif Rizkalla, CEO of SUPERNAP. “IPI is an ideal partner to help us advance our hyperscale deployments, in Italy and throughout Europe, and to accelerate our growth plans.”

“SUPERNAP has an established leadership team that we’ve followed as they’ve fostered strong relationships with a distinguished tenant base and built a track record of developing and operating world-class data centers,” said Matt A’Hearn, Partner at IPI. “We see this as a great opportunity in Europe, a market that we believe will continue to experience significant growth. In connection with this investment, IPI also plans to commit resources to execute on the opportunities resident in the expansion capacity within and around SUPERNAP’s existing campus. We look forward to working with Sherif and his team.”

SUPERNAP will undergo a strategic rebranding later in 2021.

As part of the acquisition, the Company held a shareholders’ meeting today that appointed a new board of directors composed of the following members: Matt A’Hearn (Chairman), Lauren Sullivan, Josh Friedman, and Sherif Rizkalla.

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, Legance – Avvocati Associati, and Arendt & Medernich served as legal advisors to IPI in connection with this transaction. White & Case LLP, Giliberti Triscornia Associati, and NautaDutilh N.V. served as legal advisors to ACDC.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About SUPERNAP Italia

SUPERNAP Italia provides comprehensive data center services to help the world’s leading hyperscale and enterprise companies meet their digital infrastructure needs. Its growing, 100,000-square-meter campus near Milan, widely regarded as one of the most advanced data center campuses in Europe, is strategically positioned to take advantage of the area's excellent telecommunications and power infrastructure. With existing and flexible expansion capacity and 100% uptime, SUPERNAP Italia offers the scale, geographic reach, and operational excellence that rapidly growing hyperscale and enterprise companies need. Visit supernap.it to learn more.

About IPI

IPI Partners, LLC is a private equity firm with more than $4 billion of assets under management that invests in data centers and other technology and connectivity-related real assets. IPI is co-sponsored by ICONIQ Capital, LLC and an affiliate of Iron Point Partners, LLC. For more information, please visit: www.ipipartners.com.

About Accelero Capital

Accelero Capital is an investment and management group with a diverse portfolio with a focus on technology, digital media and telecommunications industries. It was co-founded in 2012 by a group of executives with experience in strategic, operational and financial management.

PRESS CONTACTS

Kevin Wolf

kevin@tgprllc.com

(650) 483-1552

Federico Steiner

f.steiner@barabino.it

+39 335 424278

Agota Dozsa

a.dozsa@barabino.it

+39 338 7424061