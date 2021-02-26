Key Digital Announces New Release of 8K Ultra High Speed Certified Cables

KD-Pro8K3BX, KD-Pro8K6BX and KD-Pro8K10BX provide pioneering infrastructure for new era of 8K video resolution

/EIN News/ -- Mount Vernon, New York, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Digital, the leaders in digital video and control systems, introduce the new KD-Pro8K3BX, KD-Pro8K6BX, KD-Pro8K10BX 8K 48G Ultra High Speed Certified HDMI cables in lengths of 3ft (0.9m), 6ft (1.8m), and 10ft (3m) respectively. This cutting-edge cable series features Dynamic HDR, Dolby® Vision, HDCP2.3, and enhanced gaming features for superior performance.

Each cable offers certified 8K Ultra High Speed resolution support up to 7680x4320 60Hz at 4:4:4 with 48 Gbps Bandwidth Ultra High Speed performance for the highest HDMI video standards and 10K 4:2:2 24/30Hz support.

Key Digital’s 8K cable series are HDCP 2.3 compliant with media encryption and are backward compatible with previous HDCP versions. Deep color is supported up to 8K 4:4:4 16bit 60Hz, 4:2:0 16bit 120Hz; and 4K 4:4:4 16bit 60/120Hz. Each cable features support of Dolby Vision and High Dynamic Range (HDR) format and dynamic delivery for brilliant images.

Audio Return Channel (eARC) support allows audio to be returned from the display back to the HDMI source for amplification and display. Support for digital audio formats includes DTS-HD Master Audio™, DTS:X®, Dolby® TrueHD, Dolby Atmos®. The Ethernet channel on the cables supports up to 100 Mb/s of Ethernet speeds between two HDMI connected devices.

For enhanced gaming and virtual reality experiences, this cable series provides auto low latency mode, quick frame transport, quick media switching, and variable refresh rate. These features are optimized with popular gaming systems such as PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Each cable is VW1 UL rated. The KD-Pro8K3BX and KD-Pro8K6BX are 30 AWG and the KD-Pro8K10BX is 28 AWG.

About Key Digital®

Led by the “Father of DVD”, Mike Tsinberg, Key Digital® is an InfoComm, CEDIA, CES, and NAHB award winning manufacturer of professional distributed video and control system equipment.

Since 1999, Key Digital has led the constantly evolving AV industry by designing products that deliver industry leading quality, performance, and reliability to corporate, bar and restaurant, digital signage, education, government, and house of worship applications.

Key Digital products are designed and engineered in-house in Mount Vernon, NY. Superior quality, ease-of-installation, and versatility are the result of strenuous research, development, and testing. Expertise and unparalleled knowledge have created a unique hardware-software suite solution ideal for the consultants, designers, and installation firms of the AV industry. Key Digital® is known to deliver best-in-class products based on quality, performance, and reliability.

For more information, visit our webpage at http://www.keydigital.com.

