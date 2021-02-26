DR. GAVIN ARMSTRONG INCLUDED IN REPORT ON BUSINESS’ 2021 CHANGEMAKERS WINNERS

Globe & Mail’s inaugural Changemakers award recognizes individual emerging leaders who are changing business and steering their company through challenging times. The Changemakers award recognized Armstrong’s achievements and leadership as someone who developed an innovative product to tackle iron deficiency, and turned ideas into global impact.

“I am truly honoured to be named one of the 50 Changemakers by Report on Business alongside other remarkable changemakers across our country who are solving some of our greatest problems and helping make the world a better place,” said Dr. Gavin Armstrong, CEO of Lucky Iron Fish. “The past year has been incredibly difficult and required us to pivot and think differently. Although we had to come up with new solutions, we remained committed to the purpose of our business - making an impact.”





Despite the economic volatility that many organizations faced due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Armstrong recognized the challenge as an opportunity to continue serving customers with a product that provides a solution to iron deficiency, an issue that affects 1 out of 3 people worldwide.





For his part, Dr. Armstrong is recognized for his bold ambitions, ideas, and research that helps to solve a massive global health problem. In fact, that brazen ambition is how Lucky Iron Fish was developed in the first place. After years of doctorate research on lowering anemia rates in rural Cambodia, Lucky Iron Fish Enterprise (LIFe) was officially founded in 2012. LIFe is a growing social enterprise with big aspirations: to tackle and eradicate iron deficiency in the developing and the developed world. Its carefully formulated and tested cooking tool is shaped like a Fish - a symbol of good luck in Cambodia.





While working on his Master's at the University of Guelph in Canada, Dr. Armstrong volunteered and fundraised in refugee camps in Kenya and Dadaab. Upon his return to Canada, he did his PhD research on solutions to combat hidden hunger and malnutrition which affects billions around the planet. It was then that he connected with PhD candidate Dr. Christopher Charles with whom the idea of Lucky Iron Fish was developed.

Dr. Armstrong has a vision for his company to become a global leader in health innovation to improve the lives of 2+ billion people who suffer from iron deficiency, the majority of whom are women, children, and those living in impoverished communities.





“The COVID19 pandemic will have a ripple effect on global nutrition for years to come. We know that vulnerable people around the world will feel the lingering effects the most. We need to address this serious issue now using simple and sustainable solutions to help mitigate the impact and stop the cycle of malnutrition,” says Armstrong. “I hope that by creating awareness for our work we can inspire others to use business as a force for good. Our planet is facing some truly daunting challenges, and it is up to all of us to play a role in solving them.”

Since its inception, Lucky Iron Fish has positively impacted the lives of 850,000 people (and counting!). The company has developed its own social impact fund, where a portion of each sale is donated to the Impact Fund . The Impact Fund is used to empower undernourished communities by donating free units, and providing men and women with training opportunities to address iron deficiency in their communities. LIFe has strategically partnered with multiple NGOs and charities around the world to tackle malnutrition in the most undernourished communities.

ABOUT LUCKY IRON FISH:

Lucky Iron Fish is a clinically proven cooking tool that infuses meals with iron to help treat and prevent iron deficiency. It's designed to be dropped in boiling water or liquid-based meals for 10 minutes to release a significant portion of your daily recommended iron. This simple iron-fortification tool makes it easy for families to enrich meals with a boost of natural iron.

Lucky Iron Fish Enterprise (LIFe) is on a mission to improve global health by making iron deficiency a thing of the past!





