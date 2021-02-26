Building Partnerships for Peace Based on Interdependence, Mutual Prosperity, and Universal Values

From Pandemic to Peace: Join World Leaders and 1 Million+

Global Participants for the 5th Rally of Hope Online

THEME: Building Partnerships for Peace based on

Interdependence, Mutual Prosperity, and Universal Values

Saturday, February 27, 2021 (7:30 p.m. EST / 4:30 p.m. PST)

With global challenges such as COVID-19, poverty and inequality, race relations, international security, and global economic downturn, what can we do to facilitate meaningful change in our lives, families, communities and the world?

Washington, D.C. — The Universal Peace Federation (UPF) is announcing that its online global 5th Rally of Hope will be broadcasted live from South Korea this Saturday, February 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST, USA, and simultaneously in time zones around the world.

Hear from world leaders and influencers who will address key global issues that affect you and your community. This free event empowers everyday citizens seeking to make a difference by transcending political, religious, racial and ideological boundaries to effect meaningful change. Anyone can become part of this transformational movement of presidents and first ladies, parliamentarians, faith leaders, the media, scholars, artists, business leaders and citizens like you who embrace freedom, peace, and unity.

UPF co-founder and host Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon will share a special message of hope in her Founder’s Address. A prestigious international roster of Keynote Speakers—including heads of state, two Nobel laureates, and a COVID-19 vaccine developer—will address the most critical challenges of our time and explore new opportunities for peacebuilding in all sectors of society.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari

Cape Verde President Jorge Carlos Fonseca

Guyana Prime Minister Mark Phillips

UN World Food Programme Executive Director David Beasley (WFP, 2020 Nobel Laureate)

City of Refuge Church Bishop Noel Jones

South Africa President F. W. de Klerk (1989-1994) (Nobel Laureate)

(1989-1994) India Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari (2007-2017)

(2007-2017) Oxford Vaccine co-developer Dr. Sarah Gilbert

East Timor President Xanana Gusmão (2002-2007)

This one-of-a-kind virtual production features captivating entertainment by the Little Angels Folk Ballet of Korea, and uses new augmented reality technology to connect millions of peacemakers like you!

The Rally of Hope series aims to build a unified world of lasting peace around the core ideals of interdependence (mutual respect, cooperation, and recognition of our common humanity),

mutual prosperity (reduction of extreme poverty and commitment to human flourishing), and universal values (the faith-based common ground that we share across boundaries of nationality, religion, culture, and race.)

“There is more that unites us than divides us as a human family,” said Dr. Thomas G. Walsh, chairman of the Universal Peace Federation.

Since August 2020, there have been four previous Rallies of Hope, each of which drew more than ten million online participants from around the world. Globally renowned leaders addressed a range of issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic, security issues, environmental degradation, poverty and inequality, and ethnic and race relations. In each Rally of Hope, UPF co-founder Dr. Moon has highlighted the emergence of a global “holy community” that recognizes the existence of our Creator as the motivating source of life, growth, and healing.

“In their own ways and in their own words, all Rally of Hope speakers expressed hope that humankind, as one family under God, has the full potential to resolve all of these issues by working together peacefully and collaboratively,” said Dr. Walsh.

Join this free event to make a lasting impact in your communities and families that will ripple throughout the world. The Rally of Hope will offer translation in numerous languages. Register at http://www.rallyofhope.us





