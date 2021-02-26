Bruce Sellery takes the helm of Credit Canada Debt Solutions as new CEO

/EIN News/ -- Personal finance expert seeks to highlight the importance of non-profit credit counselling

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Canada, the country’s first and longest-standing credit counselling agency, has appointed well-known personal finance expert Bruce Sellery as its new CEO.

With today’s announcement, the not-for-profit organization has hired one of the country’s most prominent voices dedicated to helping Canadians get a handle on their money. Bruce will focus on expanding the organization’s footprint, building partnerships both inside and outside the financial world, and raising the profile of non-profit credit counselling. Under Bruce’s guidance, Credit Canada will continue to promote financial education for all Canadians.

Sellery is a nationally-recognized leader on personal finance and financial literacy. His professional background includes roles as the Money Columnist for CBC Radio, Cityline and MoneySense Magazine, and as Host of Moolala: Money Made Simple on SiriusXM. He is the author of two Globe and Mail bestselling personal finance books, hosted Million Dollar Neighbourhood on the Oprah Winfrey Network, and spent a decade at BNN Bloomberg as an Anchor, New York Bureau Chief and Senior Producer.

“Bruce demonstrates all the attributes we were looking for in the organization’s next leader: strategic thinking, a collaborative and supportive leadership style, the ability to foster strong relationships with stakeholders, and a depth of financial knowledge,” said Jonathan Goodman, Chair of the Board of Directors for Credit Canada Debt Solutions. “He will be an asset to Credit Canada as we continue to navigate a competitive and quickly-evolving environment.”

Goodman thanked Keith Emery and Mary-Anne Beatty for acting as interim Co-CEOs over the past year. As the country continues to deal with the financial repercussions of the pandemic, Emery and Beatty steered the organization and maintained Credit Canada as an essential resource for all Canadians.

“I am excited to be joining such an amazing team of passionate and compassionate professionals at Credit Canada,” said Bruce Sellery, CEO of Credit Canada. “While the challenges ahead of us will be immense as government benefits wind down and the long-term financial impact of the pandemic becomes clear, we have what it takes to meet those challenges. It’s crucial to provide clear and helpful advice to Canadians and to offer non-judgemental support to those dealing with debt problems.”

Bruce has worked as a financial literacy consultant within the financial services sector and in brand management at Procter & Gamble. He has also led P&G’s Diversity and Inclusion Training Programs across Canada, and acted as head of its LGBTQ+ Network Group.

Sellery holds an Honours Bachelor of Commerce degree from the Smith School of Business at Queen’s University and is a member of its Advisory Board. He is Past President of the Canadian Club of Toronto, Past Chair of Friends of Adoption Options and an alumnus of the Governor General’s Leadership Conference.

“The message I want to shout from the rooftops to all Canadians who may be struggling with debt, is that Credit Canada is here to help,” said Sellery. “As the country continues to face unprecedented financial challenges, it’s critical that everyone understands that there are solutions.”

About Credit Canada

Credit Canada is a not-for-profit credit counselling agency providing free and confidential debt and credit counselling , personal debt management, debt consolidation and resolutions, as well as preventative counselling, educational seminars, and free tips and tools in the areas of budgeting, money management, and financial goal-setting. Credit Canada is Canada’s first and longest-standing credit counselling agency and a leader in financial wellness, helping Canadians successfully manage their debt since 1966. Please visit www.creditcanada.com for more information and follow us on Facebook and Twitter .



