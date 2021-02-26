Global Green Tea Market Size & Share Will Reach USD 20,000 Million By 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [190+ Pages] research study; the global Green Tea Market in 2019 was approximately USD 13,000 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% and is anticipated to reach around USD 20,000 Million by 2026. Top market players are QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Techne, NX Pharmagen, System Biosciences, LLC. and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Green Tea Market By Type (Iced Green Tea, Green Tea Bags, Loose-Leaf, Green Tea Instant Mixes, and Others), By Flavor (Basil, Lemon, Cinnamon, Aloe Vera, Vanilla, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Online, Convenience Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, and Others), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the research study, the global Green Tea Market was estimated at USD 13,000 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 20,000 Million by 2026. The global Green Tea Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% from 2019 to 2026”.

Fresh mature leaves & leaf buds of the Camellia sinensis plant are dried and crushed to form green tea powder. Green tea was originated in China but its demand, production, and consumption activities have expanded worldwide. Owing to the constantly surging health concerns among the global population along with the wide range of health benefits of regular consumption of green tea, the global green tea market growth is projected to escalate throughout the forecast period.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Green Tea Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-green-tea-market-by-type-iced-green-788

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

190+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of table & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What was the impact of COVID-19 on the Green Tea Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Green Tea Market?

3) Who are the top market players in the Green Tea Market?

4) What will be the future market of the Green Tea Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/global-green-tea-market-by-type-iced-green-788



(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic on Businesses: Know Short Term and Long Term Impact

Most of the businesses are facing a growing litany of business-critical concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, including supply chain disruptions, a risk of a recession, and a potential drop in consumer spending. All these scenarios will play out differently across various regions and industries, making accurate and timely market research more essential than ever.

We at Facts and Factors ( http://www.fnfresearch.com ) understand how difficult it is for you to plan, strategize, or make business decisions, and as such, we have your back to support you in these uncertain times with our research insights. Our team of consultants, analysts, and experts has developed an analytical model tool for markets that helps us to assess the impact of the virus more effectively on the industrial markets. We are further implementing these insights into our reports for a better understanding of our clients.

Request COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Businesses: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-green-tea-market-by-type-iced-green-788

The global demand for green tea has tremendously increased in the past few years, as a significant share of the population has opted for a healthy lifestyle. Green tea seems to be highly beneficial for obese patients & people facing cardiovascular problems. Therefore, the considerable expansion of the global patient pool offers huge business opportunities for industry players in the coming years. However, the key factors impeding the global green tea market are the lack of awareness regarding the health benefits of green tea along with the high market price of green tea compared to black tea.

Top Market Players:

Nestle S.A.

Unilever Group

Numi Organic Tea

DSM Nutritional Products

Tetley GB Ltd.

Oregon Chai Inc.

AMORE Pacific Corp.

Tata Global Beverage

Northern tea Merchants Ltd.

Associated British Foods LLC

To know an additional revised 2020 list of market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-green-tea-market-by-type-iced-green-788

The “green tea bags” under type segment is majorly driving the global market

In 2019, the “green tea bags” category under the product type segment held the major revenue share generated by the global green tea market. Green tea bags are widely preferred by consumers owing to their convenience. Consumers can make instant green tea simply by pouring a tea bag in hot or warm water. Moreover, these tea bags are easy to carry and store. All the aforementioned advantages of green tea bags fuel the demand for the product type segment.

The lemon-flavored green tea is witnessing significant growth among all the available flavored green teas

With the addition of lemon juice ingredients, the medicinal properties of green tea are enhanced. Lemon juice is considered a rich source of vitamin C along with strong anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties. Moreover, the lemon soothes the bitter flavor of green tea. Therefore, consumers prefer lemon-flavored green tea to other flavors.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/global-green-tea-market-by-type-iced-green-788

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the global green tea sector. Key strategic developments in the global green tea market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the global green tea market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

The global demand for green tea has tremendously increased in the past few years, as a significant share of the population has opted for a healthy lifestyle. Green tea seems to be highly beneficial for obese patients & people facing cardiovascular problems. Therefore, the considerable expansion of the global patient pool offers huge business opportunities for industry players in the coming years. However, the key factors impeding the global green tea market are the lack of awareness regarding the health benefits of green tea along with the high market price of green tea compared to black tea.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/global-green-tea-market-by-type-iced-green-788

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

The global green tea market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the global green tea industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, flavors, distribution channels, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

The global green tea market is segmented based on the type, flavor, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the global green tea industry is categorized into iced green tea, green tea bags, loose-leaf, green tea instant mixes, and others. Flavor-wise, the sector is classified into basil, lemon, cinnamon, aloe vera, vanilla, and others. On the basis of the distribution channels, the market is bifurcated into online, convenience stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets, and others.

The regional segmentation of the global green tea industry includes the complete classification of all the major continents including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Further, country-wise data for the global green tea industry is provided for the leading economies of the world.

Browse the full “Green Tea Market By Type (Iced Green Tea, Green Tea Bags, Loose-Leaf, Green Tea Instant Mixes, and Others), By Flavor (Basil, Lemon, Cinnamon, Aloe Vera, Vanilla, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Online, Convenience Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, and Others), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-green-tea-market-by-type-iced-green-788

This report segments the global green tea market as follows:

Global Green Tea Market: Type Segmentation Analysis

Iced Green Tea

Green Tea Bags

Loose-Leaf

Green Tea Instant Mixes

Others

Global Green Tea Market: Flavor Segmentation Analysis

Basil

Lemon

Cinnamon

Aloe Vera

Vanilla

Others

Global Green Tea Market: Distribution Channel Segmentation Analysis

Online

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Others

Related Reports:

Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/fruit-vegetable-processing-market-by-product-fresh-cut-999

Fruit Snacks Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-fruit-snacks-market-by-type-sweets-savory-1016

Algae Protein Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-algae-protein-market-by-product-spirulina-chlorella-1019

Dietary Fiber Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/dietary-fiber-market-by-type-soluble-and-insoluble-1154

Dietary Supplements Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/dietary-supplements-market-by-type-vitamins-amino-acid-1155

Electric Bike Market: https://www.marketresearchstore.com/report/global-electric-bike-market-report-2018-industry-analysis-295225

Silicone Gel Market: https://www.marketresearchstore.com/report/global-silicone-gel-market-report-2018-industry-analysis-309001

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com