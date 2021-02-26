HUMBL, Inc. Announces Shareholder Conference Call to Take Place Today

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, CA, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTCPINK: TSNPD) (“HUMBL”), announced today that it will host a “Zoom” shareholder conference call on February 26, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. EST.



During the call, management will discuss the company’s recent corporate actions and announce other significant developments at the company. There will also be updates provided with respect to ongoing projects.

Interested shareholders and press are invited to join the call through the link provided below. Attendance will be limited to the first 5,000 sign-ins.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87054558866

About HUMBL, Inc.

HUMBL® is a new, Web 3 platform being developed to seamlessly connect consumers and merchants in the digital economy, across its HUMBL® Mobile Applications, HUMBL Marketplace and HUMBL Financial divisions.

HUMBL® Mobile Applications will deliver more seamless global transactions, by integrating multiple currencies, payment methods and financial services into reduced clicks for the customer.

HUMBL Marketplace™ was developed to connect customers and merchants online, in improved global commerce, deal discovery and blockchain tokenization programs.

HUMBL Financial™ has developed new software and algorithms for the digital asset trading markets, which are a new global market for blockchain technologies, and will also offer other credit, lending and financial services.

HUMBL Financial™ products are not available in the United States and other select countries, and are not being marketed to United States customers.

Company Website: www.HUMBLpay.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

CONTACT:

HUMBL, LLC

investors@HUMBLpay.com

