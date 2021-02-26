JAGGAER Supports European Initiative to Find eHealth Solutions for the Self-Management of Pain

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE, N.C. and MADRID, Spain, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER will host the final conference of the RELIEF project as a virtual event on March 17. JAGGAER has acted as the coordinator of this European Pre-Commercial Procurement (PCP) project to find eHealth solutions for the self-management of chronic pain, which is funded by the Horizon 2020 Program.



The different phases of the process have been managed through JAGGAER’s eTendering platform. PCP stimulates innovation by developing solutions that are not currently offered on the market. It covers the R&D stage before commercialization in a product development cycle. The project consortium also included GIP Resah for Groupement d’Intérêt Public, Servicio Andaluz de Salud and Uppsala Lans Landsting, acting as the buyer group for the RELIEF PCP, and the Open University of Catalonia. JAGGAER is leading project utilization activities focused mainly on the identification of lessons learnt from the PCP process and the definition of measures for utilizing the solutions developed in the project. In addition, JAGGAER has also taken charge of communication of the project, and now the organization of this final event.

The RELIEF final conference will be introduced by Orestis Kalliantzidis of the European Commission’s Directorate‑General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology (DG Connect). Project Manager Ana Muñiz Alonso will present an overview of the project execution and results on behalf of JAGGAER, followed by the other consortium partners, who will present the main conclusions from the field-testing carried out in Spain, France and Sweden to analyze the operation of the solutions. The two selected companies, Gnomon Informatics SA and Tech4Care, will present the solutions developed in the project together with plans and objectives for their commercialization.

At the end of the event, all speakers will discuss in a roundtable good practices and lessons learnt from the RELIEF PCP.

It has been estimated that chronic pain affects more than 20% of adults throughout the world, including 100 million Europeans.1 “Living with chronic pain has a negative impact on a person’s quality of life and leads to stress and other symptoms of poor health. It has therefore been a privilege for JAGGAER to help find solutions to this huge societal challenge,” Ana Muñiz Alonso commented.

Chronic pain also entails a significant direct cost to healthcare systems and even greater indirect costs to society as a whole, not least as a result of productivity losses. The Horizon 2020 program estimated the total cost to be in excess of €440 billion, with nine-tenths of the burden of pain falling on society as a whole.

Inappropriate and ineffective management and treatment generates repetitive visits to primary care physicians, and referrals to specialists. More than half of patients with acute or chronic pain are not well treated even though the existing therapeutic options have confirmed effective results.

It has become generally accepted that eHealth solutions can achieve greater comparability between systems, patients and protocols, so as to reach more effective and efficient procedures.

More information about the RELIEF project is available here.

1 Source: https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/865322