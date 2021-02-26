Smart Parcel Locker Market Worth $ 1505.4 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 12.16% CAGR: Verified Market Research™

The growing e-commerce industry is propelling parcel delivery companies to adopt advanced smart technologies to enhance customer satisfaction by providing reliable and secure parcel services. The increasing focus on providing optimum solutions to its customers is propelling the companies to provide advanced solutions that will bode well for the global smart parcel locker market growth during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Smart Parcel Locker Market by Product Type (Indoor and Outdoor), by Application (Retail, Family, University, Office), Geography”. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Smart Parcel Locker Market was valued at USD 601.1 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1505.4 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.16% from 2021 to 2028

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=117749

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Smart Parcel Locker Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Smart Parcel Locker Market Overview

Rising E-commerce platforms to aid market growth. Post-COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an immense surge in the growth of online platforms across the globe. For instance, according to the E-commerce Trends Report 2020 by unicommerce, the online platforms witnessed an order-volume growth of about 17% post-pandemic. Although the world is grappling with the effects of the novel corona virus, evolving consumer buying preferences and patterns have led to a surge in online sales. This has led to the need for efficient parcel management solutions by the companies that are driving the demand for advanced smart parcel lockers globally. Moreover, the increasing focus on providing optimum solutions to its customers is propelling the companies to provide advanced solutions that will bode well for the global smart parcel locker market growth during the forecast period.

The major players in the market are Quadient (Neopost), Parcel Port, Florence Corporation, TZ Limited, Luxer One, American Locker, Zhilai Tech, Hollman, Cleveron, and KEBA.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Smart Parcel Locker Market On the basis of Product Type, Application, and Geography

Smart Parcel Locker Market by Product Type Indoor Outdoor

Smart Parcel Locker Market by Application Retail Family University Office

Smart Parcel Locker Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Customer Reference Management Software Market by Type (Basic ($Under79/Month), Standard ($79-149/Month), and Senior ($149-249/Month)), by Application (Large Enterprises (1000+ Users), Medium-Sized Enterprise (499-1000 Users), and Small Enterprises (1-499 Users)), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Electric Classic Car Market by Product (Closed and Convertible), by Application (Tourist Attraction, Large Amusement Parks, Closed Communities and Campuses), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Electronic Ear Tags Market by Product Type (Plastic and Metal), by Application (Pet, Livestock, and Endangered Animals), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Radar Sensor Market by Band (L, S, C, and X Bands, Ku, K, Ka, V, and W Bands, and HF, VHF, and UHF Bands), by Range (Short-Range Radar, Mid-Range Radar, and Long-Range Radar), by Type (Speed Gauge, Altimeter, Imaging Radar, CW Radar, Pulse Radar, and Non-imaging Radar), by Vertical (Traffic Monitoring and Management, Environmental and Weather Monitoring, Industrial, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Security and Surveillance, Commercial), Geography, Forecast, 2021-2027

Top 5 feed processing companies : An automated avatar

Visualize Smart Parcel Locker Market using Verified Market Intelligence: -

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery in Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research™ US: +1 (650)-781-4080 UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ BI Enabled Platform: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/vmintelligence/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter